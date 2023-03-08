Skip to Content
Local News
By
New
today at 11:41 AM
Published 11:51 AM

Rolle Elementary School shelter-in-place lifted

KYMA

Local elementary school no longer sheltering in place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - James B. Rolle Elementary School no longer sheltering in place after the Yuma Police Department (YPD) confirmed officers are searching for a suspect.

YPD said the shelter-in-place was issued Wednesday morning but it has since been lifted.

Police say they're still looking for the suspect but no other school were on lockdown as of noon.

KYMA will continue to update this story.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content