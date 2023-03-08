Rolle Elementary School shelter-in-place lifted

Local elementary school no longer sheltering in place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - James B. Rolle Elementary School no longer sheltering in place after the Yuma Police Department (YPD) confirmed officers are searching for a suspect.

YPD said the shelter-in-place was issued Wednesday morning but it has since been lifted.

Police say they're still looking for the suspect but no other school were on lockdown as of noon.

