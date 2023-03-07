Calexico reacts to travel warning due to recent Mexico kidnapping

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals are reacting to the U.S. kidnapping in Mexico.

People going to either Baja California or Sonora, Mexico is being asked to reconsider travel to those locations due to crime and kidnappings in both Mexican states.

The Mayor of Calexico says it's nothing new but wants locals to be cautious when traveling across the border.

"Any alert is to be taken seriously and always be with precaution everywhere and I hope that governor leaders on both sides of the border are able to come together so we can start addressing this security risks at route," said Mayor of Calexico Raul Ureña.

Ureña says at the moment the City of Calexico will not be alerting residents not to travel.

police department but since there isn’t a local threat that is unique to us right now the federal alert is more than enough," said Ureña.

Click HERE for the list of travel advisories to Mexico.