Get credit on your taxes by donating locally

FOX 9's Adam Klepp details which local organizations qualify for contributions

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - No one likes paying taxes, but there are ways for you to make sure some of your money stays in the desert southwest.

By donating to a QCO, which stands for 'Qualified Charitable Organization'.

They’re approved by the state of Arizona, single filers can get up to $500 in tax credit, and joint filers can get $1000.

One of the local organizations that qualify is Jessie's Closet.

“Our mission is to be a resource center for foster families,” Store Director Karen Liles said.

While providing resources, Jessie’s Closet sells clothes for a dollar or less to foster families.

And also provides children with toys, backpacks, diapers, and more, free of charge.

Karen Liles says many Yumans donate to them because they are a QCO, and they would not be able to operate without that designation.

“We’re not going to get rich selling clothes at a dollar an item. We need supplements,” Liles said.

There are plenty more local charities locally that qualify for this tax incentive, including:

-Crossroads Mission

-Amberly's Place

-ACHIEVE Human Services, Inc.

-Assistance League of Yuma

-Child and Family Services of Yuma

-Habitat for Humanity Yuma

-Love Tree Farm

-Saguaro Foundation Community Living Programs

-SMILE

-St. Vincent de Paul Society of Yuma

-The Healing Journey

-The Salvation Army Yuma

-WACOG

-Yuma Community Food Bank

-Yuma Random Acts of Kindness

A full list of all Arizona QCOs can be seen here.