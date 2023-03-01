Skip to Content
today at 5:06 PM
Published 5:41 PM

Yuma Desalting Plant to test Chemical Release Alarm System on Monday

The alarm will go off on Monday, March 6 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. MST

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Reclamation's Yuma Desalting Plant (YDP) will conduct a test of its Chemical Release Alarm System to verify its emergency readiness system.

YDP is located at 7301 Calle Agua Salada and will conduct the test on Monday, March 6.

This test is to verify if the system is fully operational for evacuations and safety procedures when the facility may experience an incidental chemical release said the press release.

There will be a siren alarm sounding multiple times and will be activated for up to 10 minutes to determine if the system is operating correctly.

The alarm will be activated between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. MST.

According to the press release, the siren can be heard several miles away from the facility to alert on-site employees and nearby residents about a chemical release condition at the YDP.

No action or response will be needed from people outside the facility during the emergency test procedure.

