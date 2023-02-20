Safety in numbers, locals rush to help victims in car crash

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, a two vehicle crash on Friday afternoon on Foothills Boulevard resulted in passengers in one vehicle being taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Tania Pavlak with YSCO tells KYMA-TV that one vehicle collided with the driver's side of a second vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll onto the passenger side.

Those taken to the hospital only suffered minor injuries.