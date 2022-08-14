Skip to Content
Quechan Tribe heavily hit by weekend storms

Damage is in addition to power outages and downed powerlines from a microburst earlier in the week

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Quechan Tribe is facing further damage to areas around the reservation after this weekend's storms.

In a press release, the tribe says services are available to those without power, including a cooling center at the Paradise Casino which has extended its hours.

The casino is located at 450 Quechan Drive for anyone who needs assistance,

More power poles and wires have been knocked down over the weekend and many tribal members are still without electricity.

The tribe asks those who are on the reservation or do not live there to keep the roadways clear and allow crews to restore power.

Their full statement can be seen below:

