Somerton celebrates skate park ribbon-cutting ceremony

The long-awaited park is finally ready for local skaters

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Somerton skate park is finally ready for local skaters.

There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project on Thursday, May 26th, at 6 p.m.

The ceremony is at Joe Munoz park at 245 Fern Street in Somerton.

The local government has been working with the skating community and young adults to provide more opportunities for activities.