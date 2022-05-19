Travelers favor gassing up at local gas stations compared to their hometown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's no secret that gas prices are going back up, so travelers are making sure to stop at local gas stations rather than filling up in their hometowns.

People are even finding themselves having to compromise fun vacations with loved ones for the price of filling up their gas tanks.

One Tucson resident said she only completely fills her tank when she can in order for the next gas trip to not be as pricey.

Several travelers wish that oil was drilled domestically to help lower the prices.

