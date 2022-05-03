A look ahead to the 23rd annual John Boemer Golf Tournament

Arizona Children's Association Development Director, Kari Tatar, joins Sunrise to discuss

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona’s Children Association is back at it again, is kicking off its 23rd Annual John Boemer Golf Tournament after a two-year hiatus.

You are encouraged to join AzCA on May 7th at the Yuma Golf Country Club on 3150 S Fortuna Ave.

Proceeds will benefit AzCA’s programs and services that aid Yuma families. The event celebrates the life and incredible legacy of former Arizona’s Children Association Board Member John Boemer, who began the annual golf tournament to collect donations for local children.

"John was a legendary leader here in Yuma County. He recently passed in 2012 but he held this golf tournament up to 2012 in his passing," said Director of Development Kari Tatar. "We've honored it in his name to continue this. He was kind of a rockstar for foster kids here in Yuma County... he was one of those leaders who had a purpose."

With the long history, it's an event that typically fills up quickly. Tatar saying they've sold out a lot with this event.

The main sponsor for this tournament is Chapman Chevrolet, in which Arizona Children's Association says they couldn't have kicked off without their support.

And in what would've been the 25th annual tournament because of the two years off from the pandemic, Tatar says this year is a special one.

"I think just getting people back together again doing the raffles, doing the 50/50, hitting the golf course in the name of someone who did a great thing for children," Tatar said.

The are still flagship sponsors available to participate and that can be done by going to https://www.arizonaschildren.org/boemer/ .

They also are looking for volunteers.