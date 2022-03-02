Midnight at the Oasis returns to Yuma after one year hiatus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the southwest's largest multi-day and most anticipated events is returning this weekend after being cancelled due to Covid in 2021.

The events begin Thursday night in a rally on Main Street in downtown Yuma. The entire street will be lined with classic cars for a chance to showcase local businesses.

The preview includes a Fun Run through Yuma culminating with a Cruise-In on Yuma's Main Street.

Friday night at Desert Sun Stadium will feature tribute bands Creedenced, Ladies of Rock and Aeromyth in a concert starting at 5:30pm, followed by more local and tribute bands including the final act coming from Yachtley Crew on Saturday night.

"Last time we had them in the middle of the show and the response was great," said Captain Midnight, Travis Smith. "So they'll be closing out for us this year."

Tickets are on sale now for $5. Advanced Passport tickets, which are good for all day on each of the three days including all concerts, are on sale for $30. You can find those at the Caballeros de Yuma Office, Yuma Civic Center, Visit Yuma (Downtown), NAPA Auto, Booth Machinery, 1st Bank Yuma (all locations), Papa San Restaurant and Liberty Motorsports ahead of the event.

Preparations have been underway for quite some time for the anticipated event where more than 900 classic cars will be on display during the three-day event.

Caballeros de Yuma is excited and have been waiting for this moment.

"We missed having one last year, obviously. It was the first one we missed in 30 years," said Smith. "We didn't want to add to the community's hardship, so we're excited to be back and it's going to be bigger and better than ever."

For more information and links to websites of the bands, visit the website for Caballeros de Yuma Midnight at the Oasis at www.midnightattheoasis.net or call 928-343-1715.

You can watch the full interview with Captain Midnight, Travis Smith, in the YouTube link above.