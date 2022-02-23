Skip to Content
Yuma Regional Medical Center celebrates upcoming medical building

Melissa Zaremba/ KYMA News 11

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center celebrated its upcoming medical building in the Foothills, which they say will offer more healthcare services for locals.

YRMC says the two-story facility will feature emergency services, primary care, walk-in care, and laboratory services, along with other features.

“I’m just very proud of our team and for what they’ve accomplished, but I’m most excited about how it’s going to be able to serve the needs of our community cause that’s really what we’re all about, serving the needs of the community and that’s what we’re doing with this expansion,” President and CEO of YRMC Robert Ternschel.

The new building will be located at South Frontage Road, between South Fortuna Road and Scottsdale Drive, it will also open this fall.

