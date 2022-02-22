Migrant apprehension numbers on record pace

FOX 9's Adam Klepp went to the border wall and saw bigger groups once again crossing into the Yuma Sector

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported an 18% decrease in the number of migrants along the southern border in January compared to December.

But now in February crossing activity in the Yuma Sector appears to be picking up.

In the fiscal year 2021, Border Patrol said they came into contact with a record 1.7 million migrants at the southern border.

Four months into fiscal year 2022, the record is well on pace to be broken.

So far Border Patrol says agents have already processed well over 600,000 migrants.

If that pace continues, there would be over 2.5 million interactions by the end of fiscal year 2022.

While there was a lot of activity north of county 14th street, the Morelos dam area was quiet Tuesday morning, until two asylum seekers from Cuba walked through one of the gaps in the border wall.

It was an emotional moment as they embraced after crossing over, saying their 3 month journey was extremely difficult.

“After a very long time, we have accomplished to get to the united states here at the border. We have gone through a lot of struggles. Work, hunger,” Ismael Garcia expressed.

Garcia says he wants to work hard to provide for his family, as he is escaping crime in Cuba.

“I have children in Cuba, I have my mom. I want to make my future here in the united states and I hope this kind American government chooses me and I can move forward,” Garcia said.

In January, Border Patrol deported 51 percent of migrants who crossed under Title 42.