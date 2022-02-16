Barbecue and Brew Festival competition

A tasty treat returns to Yuma - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) tours to different cities holding competitions for the best barbecue around, and Yuma definitely has some top contenders when it comes to mouth-watering food.

A two-day event featuring over 30 barbecue contestants, it's sure to satisfy your taste buds… and the judges' taste buds at that.

"I'm excited to bring not only, you know, barbecue into Yuma, but we got the KCBS challenge going on. It's our second year into it. [The] taste… The smells that just linger all around downtowns," says Holy Smokes Owner Danielle Sundwell.

This is Holy Smokes' second time participating in the KCBS competition and it's bringing its secret weapon.

"We incorporate dates into all of our meats," explains Sundwell.

So what do our long-time Yuma residents have to say about it?

"Ribs are my favorite, so I'll probably be hittin' all the ribs," says Yuma local Denise Quintero.

"Yuma's a small town, but a lotta hidden gems in here, and most of them love what they do with their business," explains Yuma local Danielle Akins.

The Barbecue and Brew Festival skipped last year due to COVID precautions, but now it's back for the third time.

"Use common sense and you--, take care of, make decisions to take care of yourself and others, and if you're not feeling good, obviously, probably not the best time to be around a crowd of people," says City of Yuma Public Affairs Coordinator Dave Nash.

With free admission to the public, you can enjoy live performances by Tanner Gomes and bobby McClendon. The festival will include a kids zone at a low cost and a tasty beer garden, but don't forget to save room for some fresh barbecue.

"Come and hang out with your friends. Have some great barbecue. The competition's phenomenal," explains Sundwell.

The event is happening in downtown Yuma on Friday, February 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, February 19th from noon to 9 p.m. Details can be found at the City of Yuma website.