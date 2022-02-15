Foothills residents thankful no one is hurt after house fire

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to the homeowners who say they heard a pop, then had just seconds to get out

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A house fire in the Foothills displaced two locals and caused some damage to nearby property.

The homeowners, Laune and Debbie, said they had just seconds to get out.

“We heard something break on our patio and I went outside to take a look and the flames were already 7 feet high,” Laune said. “It’s a miracle it didn’t do more damage because it burned so fast and so hot.”

They said the fire burned for over half an hour on Friday and that the support of the Yuma community has been incredible.

“These are all clothes shoes socks, right down to underwear donated by the community,” Laune and Debbie said.

Currently, they are living at a neighbor's as their home will take six to twelve months to rebuild.

While Laune and Debbie have homeowners insurance, there is a GoFundMe set up to help them get back on their feet as quickly as possible.