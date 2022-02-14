New Iwo Jima memorial at MCAS Yuma

A memorial inspired by a Pulitzer Prize-winning photo from 1945 - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A memorial stood at the entrance of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma since 1965 in honor of Marines and Sailors, past and present. Now, the memorial has a new home.

The Iwo Jima memorial represents the thankless job our men and women in uniform do every single day to protect and serve our country.

A famous photograph taken at Iwo Jima on February 23, 1945, is the inspiration of this memorial. Photographer Joe Rosenthal won a Pulitzer Prize for capturing this moment in our nation's history.

The original Yuma memorial, although beautiful, was touched up over the years, but the wear and tear showed.

"To do something like this, to actually make it happen is personal, it's heartfelt, and for the community at large, I'm not alone. It's a big deal, particularly out in the community because this is one way to say thank you," says US Navy Ret. Captain Dean Hager and Navy League of the United States Yuma Council President.

The Navy League of the United States Yuma Council helped make the new memorial possible by proposing the new design and new location of the memorial in 2019. Both were approved.

The work began last May and was completed just last month.

"So, I think something like this is really a symbol of our community here and our presence in Yuma. You know, it really shows how welcomed we are and how the community really supports us that something like this would even happen," explains MCAS Yum Commstrat Director Capt. Brett Vannier.

The location of the initial memorial posed a risk to the base as it created a blind spot for the security at the front gate.

"The Iwo Jima silhouette is a perfect example of the icing on the cake uh, that was done even during covid times," says Ret. Capt. Hager.

The opposite side of the memorial wall, which is in front of the MCAS Yuma headquarters office, includes benches from different branches of the military… another way to extend gratitude and honor for those who serve.

Active duty military and retired veterans now have a place to sit and reflect on their service and the endless bond of brothers and sisters in arms.