77th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Underway

FOX 9's Adam Klepp was at the Yuma County Fairgrounds and spoke to a cowboy

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - It was a successful first day of the 77th annual Silver Spur Rodeo.

Big crowds came on opening night to watch great events like bareback riding, mutton busting, calf roping, and more.

The rodeo is going on at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

Cowboy Kyle Charley was one of the riders on opening night and says his favorite part about bareback riding is the adrenaline rush.

"Right before the show starts, you’re just waiting to get on your bareback horse, the national anthem is going on the fair is going on, the horse is stomping in the chute and chills go down your spine,” Charley said.

The rodeo will continue over the weekend, gates open at 2 pm tomorrow and at noon on Sunday.

Tickets for kids 10 and under are free.