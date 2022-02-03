Update: Ave B and 3rd St injury collision turned fatal, motorcyclist identified

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — An update from the Yuma Police Department (YPD) shows the Jan. 22 collision on Avenue B and 3rd Street has turned fatal as the motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries.

YPD identified the now-dead driver of the KTM dirt bike as 38-year-old Jesus Martinez.

On Jan. 22 at around 9:46 p.m., Martinez was driving westbound on 3rd Street and failed to stop at the stop sign on Avenue B.

A 43-year-old male driving a grey 2011 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Avenue B.

The Corolla hit the dirt bike ejecting Martinez onto the road along with his motorcycle.

Martinez was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and flown to a Phoenix area soon after with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday Jan. 31, Jesus Martinez succumbed to his injuries.

Speed may have been a factor in this collision and the case remains under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928)

782-7463 to remain anonymous.