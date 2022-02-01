Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescue two migrants inside canal

Two from a group of migrants using a local canal to cross were rescued by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Two migrants from a group of six who jumped into the Salinity Canal nearby County 8 ½ Street were rescued Sunday by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents.

When agents arrived around 5:30 p.m., four of the migrants inside of the canal managed to climb out leaving two who continued to float downstream.

Agents hurried to the migrants' aid who were about 50 yards apart.

One was rescued by an agent who extended their hand and lifted them up and the other was issued a rescue disc in order to be pulled to safety.

Although both of the migrants were rescued from the canal, one was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.

According to the Yuma Sector station, agents have responded to recent spikes in the number of migrants who utilize the canal as a safe point of entry and soon after end up in life-threatening situations from cold water, steep slopes and swift currents.

"I am proud of our Border Patrol agents who carried out their professional duties in exemplary fashion, demonstrating a respect for life by making no judgement as to who was in danger and why," Yuma Sector Chief Patrol agent Chris Clem said. "I commend the compassion and professionalism of our agents as they serve to protect our borders."