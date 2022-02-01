Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 10:29 AM
Published 10:53 AM

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescue two migrants inside canal

MGN

Two from a group of migrants using a local canal to cross were rescued by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Two migrants from a group of six who jumped into the Salinity Canal nearby County 8 ½ Street were rescued Sunday by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents.

When agents arrived around 5:30 p.m., four of the migrants inside of the canal managed to climb out leaving two who continued to float downstream.

Agents hurried to the migrants' aid who were about 50 yards apart.

One was rescued by an agent who extended their hand and lifted them up and the other was issued a rescue disc in order to be pulled to safety.

Although both of the migrants were rescued from the canal, one was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.

According to the Yuma Sector station, agents have responded to recent spikes in the number of migrants who utilize the canal as a safe point of entry and soon after end up in life-threatening situations from cold water, steep slopes and swift currents.

"I am proud of our Border Patrol agents who carried out their professional duties in exemplary fashion, demonstrating a respect for life by making no judgement as to who was in danger and why," Yuma Sector Chief Patrol agent Chris Clem said. "I commend the compassion and professionalism of our agents as they serve to protect our borders."

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content