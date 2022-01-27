Leaked audio from Mayorkas meeting with Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents

FOX 9's Adam Klepp looked into the over 30 minute recording

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yesterday, the website "Townhall" posted leaked audio which they say came from a meeting between Border Patrol agents and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Fox News also reached out to DHS following the TownHall report.

We were not invited to this meeting but someone who was there did, then shared it with media outlets.

You can hear the frustration from some of the agents about 18 minutes into the audio. It comes after COVID-19 is mentioned as a reason why the Border Crisis has gotten worse under the Biden Administration.

Townhall mentions a source told them one agent turned his back on Mayorkas during the meeting.

When we reached out to local Border Patrol, they told us agents expressed Yuma needs more help to keep up with all of the undocumented immigrants crossing into our country through the Yuma sector.

They did say some agents were glad to see Mayorkas finally coming to our area one year after taking office.

But neither side wanted to provide any more details regarding the tense meeting or confirm what happened inside.

Agents still are stretched thin, to the point where Arizona Governor Doug Ducey had called the National Guard for help.

Yesterday was the first time a top official with the Biden Administration visited Yuma since the president took office one year ago.