Armed robbery at a local Chevron, suspect on the run

No injuries reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Chevron gas station this morning.

They say the robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 18th Street and 4th Avenue.

Officers say he demanded money from an employee and threatened by saying he had a gun on him even though he never took it out.

The suspect was wearing sunglasses and a white t-shirt covering his face.

“Officers responded there, the suspect already taken off with an undisclosed amount of money, he took off on foot. He’s described as either white male or Hispanic male, approximately 6-feet-tall, kind of a regular build, wearing dark clothing,” said Sgt. Lori Franklin with the Yuma Police Department.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information on the suspect or the robbery please contact the Yuma Police Department.