Hospital District Board to host special meeting on January 4th

Board Chairman Jeffrey Polston asks for community to share their opinions, both positive and negative, on Yuma Regional Medical Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The hospital district board one is inviting the public to share their opinions on Yuma Regional Medical Center.

“The hospital district board shall host a special meeting, January 4th, 2022, at the Yuma County Civic Center, at 6 p.m., to receive public comment, both positive and negative, on the public’s perception of YRMC's operation and management," Polston said.

The district board last held a meeting at the civic center in October, when over 200 community members showed up to listen to a presentation from LifePoint Health.

YRMC was seeking a partnership with the for-profit health group at the time, but they formally exited the potential agreement on December 7th.

At the last district board meeting, all five members shared concerns about how they feel their relationship with the community hospital has deteriorated since 2019.