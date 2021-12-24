Locals shopping last minute the day before Christmas

With Christmas just one day away. There are still many people who need to buy gifts.

“I'm a little behind, waited last minute to do shopping,” said local shopper Stephanie Manzanares.

When it comes to shopping for the holidays, some people do it months ahead while others wait until the very last minute.

Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year but holiday shopping can often be stressful.

“My best advice for people is to prepare, yeah I know it’s hard you know we are so caught up with being so busy you know doing everyday things, but I think it’s important to remember, hey you need to go do your Christmas shopping,” said Manzanares.

A local business owner says it's been a busy shopping season but likes to help make the shopping process easier.

“Very happy to be in there to get a different kind of items that you can't normally get in a regular store,” said business owner Tecia Cox.

If you have any last-minute Christmas shopping, Downtown Yuma can help you find a great holiday gift and the outdoor shopping area is even decorated to get you in the holiday spirit.

Despite doing last-minute shopping, it’s important to make the most of the holiday season.

“Don’t wait until the last minute, I feel like one of the things is to just enjoy and be nice to everybody,” said Manzanares.

If you are shopping last minute today make sure you know the store’s shopping hours because some will be closing earlier than normal on Christmas Eve.