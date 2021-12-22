City of Yuma’s first ever Rock Scavenger Hunt Event

With Christmas right around the corner, families are always looking for fun activities to do.

For the first time ever, the City of Yuma hosted its first Rock Around Scavenger Hunt event.

The city hides 12 different Christmas theme rocks around Gateway Park.

Marilyn Lammel is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the City of Yuma says, “what we wanted to do is find a fun and free event for families to come do. The whole point is to exercise and encourage families to come out to the park.”

A local painting group decorated the rocks and served as inspiration for the city.

As soon as locals walk up they’re greeted and offered a cup of hot chocolate.

Before people can start their scavenger hunt, they are given a map and on the back it lists all the rocks that people need to find.

It’s a great outdoor event to spend time with family, friends and to get into the holiday spirit.

“It’s more funner when your friends are with you because you get more excitement and into it,” says a girl who attended the event.

Even though this was the first rock event, the City of Yuma was surprised with the turnout.

The City of Yuma Parks of Recreation Director Jason Nau says, “I’m excited to announce our staff is already beginning discussions on how do we implement this event in the future.”

The city hopes it can make this a new holiday tradition.

The rock club is also offering a free painting class on January 29th.