Local Leaders react to Department of Homeland Security announcement

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with state representative Tim Dunn about when construction could start in the Yuma Sector

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday it plans to resume building projects along the border wall, including in Yuma and El Centro.

This comes as piles of unused border fence line the northern area of the Morelos Dam wall.

Piles of unused wall lies beside the Morelos Dam

Which likely have been sitting there since the Biden administration halted all building activity in January.

Part of the resumption of construction includes filling in some small gaps in the Yuma Sector, which tens of thousands of immigrants use to get into the United States.

State Representative Tim Dunn says a team effort brought it to the table.

“The secretary, understanding it, and hearing from Senator Kelly, and the ambassador, it was welcome news that they’re going to do this,” Dunn said.

Dunn says construction will start where environmental and safety concerns are highest. Early reports suggest work could begin in the Tucson sector first, as soon as early next year.

In Yuma, aside from the border gaps, Representative Dunn says he's concerned about the open area on the Cocopah reservation.

“There’s some state land down there that we can look at, just as far as looking at putting some temporary stops on the state land portion,” Dunn said.

The Cocopah Nation did not offer comment, saying the issue is under litigation.

Representative Dunn urged locals to stay vigilant in the areas around the wall as the gaps remain, and to contact local law enforcement if you see any unusual activity.