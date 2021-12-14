Mexicali shelters continue to struggle with capacity issues

FOX 9's Adam Klepp speaks with a shelter director, and visits a facility recently opened by the Mexicali government

MEXICALI, MX - (KECY, KYMA) - While thousands continue to cross into the United States in the Yuma and El Centro Sectors, border cities in Mexico are also dealing with the fallout of the ongoing immigration crisis.

The shelters are struggling to keep up with the continuous flow of immigrants, and are filled with the sound of children.

Some, laughing and playing. Others, especially infants, sob and cough.

Ruth and her 2 year old child

The director for the Alpha and Omega shelter in Mexicali, Thomas Diosado, says he is at capacity with 200 immigrants, all Haitian, inside the shelter.

With no help from the government, money is also tight.

“That’s why we must decide to keep going, or close,” Diosado said.

Diosado says the shelter only has 4 bathrooms. Those living in the facility often wait an hour in order to be able to use one.

Outside the shelter, groups of immigrants, a majority Haitians, pour into Mexicali daily, by the hundreds.

Diosado said he receives calls warning of the incoming caravans.

In the back of the Alpha and Omega Shelter

One mother, Ruth, and her 2-year-old son, ended up at the shelter, after months of planes, buses, and walking.

“It’s a little difficult, because along the way my child was getting sick, and we had a lot of difficulties with his case as he had diarrhea and cold," Ruth said.

In the back area of the shelter is a room with beds and a makeshift kitchen, that 75 people sleep in every night.

The local government seemingly is finally stepping in to help with the crisis.

They have converted a park and a basketball gym into a shelter to house more migrants.

In the three days since opening, its population has already grown to over 600, with many more looking for refuge.

Immigrants wait to be registered at Mexicali's new government sponsored shelter.

Sergio Tamai, a city councilman, says the shelter is a group effort between the community, and the government.

“We have been able to get [donations], not everything from donations. The municipal government has been able to help. Everyone has had a hand in helping out," Tamai said. "20 percent of what we need we have received from donations. 70 percent has come from the municipal government.”

With news each day of another caravan heading the shelters way, Diasado does not expect the situation in Mexicali to change anytime soon

“It’s just too many people,” Diasado said.