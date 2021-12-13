Hospital District Board 1 holds ‘Special Meeting’

FOX 9's Adam Klepp continues to follow the latest between the district board and Yuma Regional Medical Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Hospital District Board 1 is holding a special meeting Monday, December 13th at the Aldrich Auditorium, just south of 24th Street on Avenue B.

The meeting will be open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

This will be the second meeting in a week for the Hospital District Board One, after Yuma Regional Medical Center exited a potential merger with LifePoint Health on December 6th.

Per sources, the board is expected to discuss the ongoing lawsuit with YRMC.

The ongoing lawsuit was on a legal stay during negotiations between YRMC and LifePoint health.

But after that fell flat last week, The hospital board district attorney told me it could come back on the table.

The board will meet in executive session at 6, and then with the public at 6:30.