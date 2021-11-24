New Yuma animal rescue seeking foster families

News 11's April Hettinger sat down with the owner and a special furry guest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new foster animal rescue shelter just sprouted in Yuma.

Homeward Bound Animal Rescue is an organization dedicated to providing pets with a comfortable living environment.

"We help rescue the unwanted, abused animals within our community. We are foster based which is all of our animals stay in a foster home which means they are learning to be potty trained," said Megan Springer, owner of Homeward Bound Animal Rescue.

In addition to dog foster parents, they are also looking for families to take in cats.

All the resources, including a crate, are provided to the foster family, not costing the foster a penny.

"We are always looking for people that can take just one animal and you know, just give them a safe place," Springer explained. "We provide all the medical care that we provide food, protect everything you need. We just need a safe place for the animals to rally so that they can be loved and cared for."

Right now, they are seeking donors so they can open a shelter at a building space in Yuma. At this time, all the pets are being held in Springer's home.

There will be a fundraising event at Lute's Casino in downtown Yuma on November 29. Guests are encouraged to come at 4 p.m., and dogs are allowed on the patio at a first-com first-serve basis.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Homeward Bound Animal Rescue and their efforts to open a facility.