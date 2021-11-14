Local organization gives back to homeless community

Brown Bag Coalition raised money to help provide a space for homeless community to clean up -13 On Your Side Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Brown Bag Coalition is helping the homeless community in Imperial County by offering an opportunity for them to take a shower and clean up.

The organization recently hosted an event to give back. It said it received over $43,000 in grant money from several vendors. Maribel Padilla, the co-founder of Brown Bag Coalition, said this opportunity is helpful to those in need.

“We have a lot of homeless and the last thing that they have is showers, where do they get showers, they can barely go to the bathroom,” said Padilla.



She hopes to continue to help the community in need by offering more opportunities like this recent event.

"We have dinner every night at 7:30 p.m., we go the night before and tell them," said Padilla.

She's said she couldn't do without all the help of volunteers, vendors and the companies who donated.

To support and follow Brown Bag Coalition, check out its Facebook page.