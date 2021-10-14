Yuma Catholic Community Services sells out its ‘Toast to Hope’ fundraiser

Local News

CCS's annual fundraiser helps Yuma's only domestic violence shelter, and is expected to bring in over $30,000 this year - Fox 9's Adam Klepp reports.

YUMA (KYMA-TV, KECY-TV) - This domestic violence awareness month we’re highlighting those in our community who work to help victims.

Catholic Community Services runs the only domestic violence shelter in Yuma, sheltering around 30 people every day.

“Pretty much we stay full to capacity, we have been the only shelter in Yuma county since I can remember,” Jodie Wight, Regional Program Director for domestic violence services says.

Running the shelter requires money, and that’s why CCS wants to thank the community for their support. This Saturday is their 6th annual 'Toast to Hope', and the tickets have already sold out.

Executive Director Evita Mendez-Counts says this year's fundraiser is expected to bring in over $30,000 dollars.

"I just want to thank the community for their support, clearly we would not be here for 60 years without the community acknowledging the work and the mission of Catholic Community Services,” Mendez-Counts says.

Even if you were unable to get a ticket for the event, you can still help CCS this Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Donations are always accepted in-person at their office on 32nd street and Chiquita drive, or you can donate online at their website.