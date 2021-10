Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents feeling generous can give back to those in need this Friday as Yuma Senior Living is hosting a blood drive on Friday from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.

The drive will be in the banquet room of the Yuma Senior Living Center on 4th Avenue.

This event is a partnership with the American Red Cross.

Donors can be entered into a raffle and all blood types are needed.