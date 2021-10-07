Yuma Catholic Community Services invites you to ‘Toast to Hope’

Local News

YCCS's annual fundraiser helps Yuma's only domestic violence shelter - Fox 9's Adam Klepp reports

YUMA (KYMA-TV, KECY-TV) - This domestic violence awareness month we’re highlighting those in our community who work to help victims.

Yuma Catholic Community Services runs the only domestic violence shelter in Yuma, helping those who need it most.

"Domestic violence happens to anyone. It doesn’t matter what your career is, it doesn’t matter what your social status is, it doesn’t matter what your income level is, it can potentially hit any home,” said Evita Mendez-Counts, YCCS's executive director

On October 16th, they invite you to their 'Toast to Hope' fundraiser which also celebrates their 60th anniversary of working in Yuma.

There will be a dinner, auction, and music. Most importantly, there will be a toast to hope.

“All of our advisory board members will stand up and make a statement, a toast to hope for our community members, and most importantly our most vulnerable community members," Mary McClendon, YCCS associate director said.

For ticket information, call (928) 341-9400, or you can also visit www.ccsyuma60.com.

YCCS also provides services beyond just domestic violence response.

“Everyone comes in with their own unique individual needs," Jodie Wight, regional program director for domestic violence services said. "We provide shelter, case management, advocacy, housing, and we can help them with job readiness skills.”

YCCS also helps get seniors the assistance they need.

"We’re providing seniors with almost 7-thousand meals a month, as well as offering opportunities for socialization, sometimes making sure that they have one meal a day," McClendon said.