Somerton Library hosts job search workshop

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A free workshop is available to the public to help sharpen your job-finding skills at the Somerton Library. Whether you need to create a resume from scratch or update your current resume, there is help available.

Staff will also provide information on reputable job-search websites.

Anyone interested in attending the workshop is asked to bring their employment and education history with them. Computers are available to use, and someone will be available to assist you.

The resume-building event takes place on Friday, August 13, and August 20 at 11 a.m.