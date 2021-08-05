US 95 Corridor widening project officially underway

Local News

YMPO holds groundbreaking ceremony for much-needed road improvement commencement - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first set of shovels hit the ground of the much-anticipated construction site at U.S. 95 and Avenue 9E. Years in the making, this $38 million project is just the beginning of several efforts to make the high-traffic highway safer for commuters.

Converting the one-lane section of the highway to two lanes on each side eliminates the dangers of the roadway bottlenecking in the area. Men and women in uniform and civilians working at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) are especially impacted by this construction as it is the main path to and from the active base.

Rep. Tim Dunn secured the funding through the state of Arizona and plans to continue fighting for more funding as the project expands to farther ends of the historic highway.

