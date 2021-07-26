Drivers face dangerous driving conditions in North Yuma County during flash flood

Local News

Rushing water brought drivers along U.S. 95 - News 11's Arlette Yousif was among them

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Desert dwellers see more than their fair share of high digits, but flash floods are something they see with far less regularity. Still, when they strike the Desert Southwest, they can do so with a vengeance.

That's precisely what drivers along U.S. Highway 95 experienced Sunday. The highway became a parking lot about 50 miles from Yuma after flash flood waters came rushing across the road.

One trucker ran the risk of trying to drive through the water. Video shows, the attempt ended badly. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says avoid driving through flooded roadways at all costs.

"Remain where you're at and eventually the water will subside. The other option is to turn around and go back to the opposite direction and then use an appropriate detour," says DPS Sergeant Jimmy Chavez.

Sergeant Chavez says drivers were detoured to the I-10 freeway to avoid the dangerous stretch of highway.

U.S. Highway 95 has since reopened. However, more rain headed to the area, it's possible it could happen again.

News 11's Arlette Yousif was among the drivers forced to stop in the face of rushing water. Monday on News 11's Early Editon, Arlette shares her own experience, as well as the do's and don'ts of traveling during a flash flood.