MCAS Yuma prepares marines for transitioning to civilian life

Getting to a new career after a military career - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Yuma provides a reputable service to marines who are ready to take on the next challenge. Changing jobs is one thing, but leaving a military lifestyle to a 9 to 5 kind of life is a different kind of change.

One Marine says he's excited, among other emotions.

"I'm kind of just nervous about like, moving to a new place alone, getting a new job. You know, it's a new lifestyle. Something that I haven't done in five years, so it's just all new to me. So I'm just trying to figure out what I'm going to do," says U.S. Marine F35 Power Line Mechanic Dylan Sherman.

Marines receive a hands-on experience full of interview preparation, resume writing, and networking.

