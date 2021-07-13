Subway giving away free 6-inch subs on Tuesday

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unsure what to eat for lunch? Subway is giving away up to 1 million nationwide free subs on Tuesday!

USA Today reported at participating restaurants, the first 50 customers who come in Tuesday can ask for a free six-inch Turkey Cali fresh sub from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. No coupons or additional discounts will be applied.

The Turkey Cali Fresh subs include oven-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, smashed avocado, mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion, and tomatoes on one of Subway's new bread Hearty Multigrain.

"Subway has been serving freshly made, customizable, and better-for-you sandwiches for more than 50 years, and we wanted to give our guests more new and improved flavors," said Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway. "Our new culinary team is delivering monumental updates to the entire core menu. The Eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly made, crave-able, and delicious sandwiches to excite new and returning guests."