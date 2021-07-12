Homeless population at higher risk during high temperatures

Local News

Sweltering temperatures could have life-threatening consequences - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As temperatures rise, so do heat-related health risks. A danger to all, but especially the homeless population. Crossroads Mission is doing its part to keep up with the rising digits as well as the number of people they help each day.

Most of the people showing up at the mission lately are trying to stay cool.

"Almost all of the people that we are serving now, we are serving because of how hot it is. I expect that just through this week and next week the numbers will increase as the temperatures go up," says Crossroads Mission CEO Myra Garlit.

Crossroads Mission and 2nd Chance Thrift Store are both open as cooling stations for the community, not just the displaced.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with the mission's CEO about how extreme heat impacts the shelter.