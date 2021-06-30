Fireworks can trigger veterans with PTSD and animals

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the upcoming holiday, the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) and Right Turn for Yuma Veterans want to remind the community to donate rather than buy fireworks this year.

HSOY says pets become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks.

Therefore, make sure your animals are staying indoors. HSYO says pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights, and strong smells, especially during the Fourth of July.

Both organizations advise Yuma County to start a new tradition and donate for a good cause rather than cause emotional scars from loud noises.