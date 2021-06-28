Free bowling event for veterans

Local News

Active duty service members and veterans welcome to join

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local veterans and active duty service members are invited to Inca Lanes to enjoy free bowling this Friday from noon to 3 p.m. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11 is sponsoring the event with the help of Bowlers to Veterans Link, a national non-profit charity organization.

All attendees are welcome to invite one guest at no charge. Shoes will be provided by the bowling alley. The chapter says it wants to help the community come together.

"It is really important for all veterans and active-duty members for the camaraderie, for the healing. We have a lot of veterans here in Yuma that suffer from service-connected PTSD, disabilities. Having that opportunity to all get together and share stories and network with fellow veterans, comrades in arms. It’s just so important for the community and for families," says Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11 Adjutant Keri Mroz.

A total of 30 lanes are reserved for the event. Inca Lanes may offer bowling for children for a small fee if there are lanes available. If you are interested in attending, you are encouraged to call DAV Chapter 11 to RSVP.