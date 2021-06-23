Coming Soon: Affordable housing in San Luis

Local News

Comite De Bien Estar receives funding for 100-unit apartment complex in San Luis - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new apartment building is under construction in San Luis, Arizona. In part, thanks to a grant received in the amount of $250,000. However, the project is estimated to cost $21 million to $23 million.

What's known as the Valley View Apartments is planned to be low to moderate income housing. It's the largest project Comite De Bien Estar, a non-profit organization, has taken on.

Yuma County Chairman Marco Tony Reyes is also the Executive Director of the organization, and oversees the work being done. Reyes says the rising cost of materials is a factor in the change in cost of construction of the building.

