YCSO warns of fake Facebook profile impersonating Sheriff Wilmot

Local News

Deputies have reported the page

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Scammers have created a new profile for Yuma Sheriff Leon Wilmot.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says a scammer on the loose created a fake profile with Sheriff Wilmot's pictures. Deputies say not to accept the scammer's friend request or click on any links the profile sends you.

Deputies have reported the page but encourage the community to stay vigilant when it comes to Facebook profiles.

Always verify the information posted on the page and never accept money or requests online.