Somerton honors victims of domestic violence

An article of clothing to represent each life lost at the hands of violence - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Victims of domestic violence were honored with an impactful display of dresses and shirts hanging on clothing lines in Somerton Friday. Surrounding the clothing items were signs and messages about each victim and the harsh reality they faced.

The Clothes Line Project originated in 1990 at Hyannis, Massachusetts with the hope that victims realize they are not alone and help is available.

Domestic disturbance cases increased 42 percent from 2019 to 2020 in Somerton, reaching 114 incidents. According to the Somerton Police Department, 44 of those incidents are assaults.

Somerton PD wants to raise awareness.

"It provides us the opportunity to speak about things that, a lot of times, families aren’t willing to talk about. Whether it’s child abuse uh, domestic violence um, child molestation. They’re just not willing to, to openly discuss these issues," says Somerton Police Department Lt. Jose Garza.

Shelter Services wants to break the cycle for those who need help.

"We just really want to make sure that everyone in the outlying areas know that there are services in all of our communities. San Luis, Somerton, Yuma, Wellton… wherever you may live, there are always services to provide to you," says Shelter Services Regional Director Jodie Wight."

Amberly's Place statistics show that domestic violence cases in all of Yuma County increased six percent from 2019 to 2020 with nearly 1,600 incidents. There are already 315 reported domestic violence cases from the first of this year through the end of March.



"One of the families that came out today to celebrate their loved one, lost a loved one to domestic violence homicide approximately 18 months ago. And they wished to release balloons for every month that their loved one has been gone. And we’re just here to support them and everything that they’re going through and let them know that they’re not alone," says Wight.

Lt. Garza says help is available and encourages anyone dealing with domestic violence to reach out to authorities and support organizations.