Oil-soaked rags spark fire at a commercial structure

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire Department says a local business caught fire early Friday morning due to the combustion of oil-soaked rags.

Rural Metro says it received reports of a fire at a commercial structure on S Arizona Avenue. Firefighters say they found a fire in a storage area.

Fire crews thankfully extinguished the flames out quickly, and no one was injured. They say the cause of the fire was accidental, but they would like to remind the community to properly and safely dispose of oily rags and napkins.

Rural Metro says some of the ways to dispose of them safely is to use a metal container with a tight-fitting lid, rinse material when possible before disposing of, and avoid storing the cans near any heat source or outside in the sun.