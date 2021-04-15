Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 5:16 am
Published 7:21 am

Silver Spur Rodeo Barrelman/Clown Nate Reed joins KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Despite a two month postponement, the Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo returns to Yuma this weekend for it's 76th annual event.

The event is one of the biggest hits in Yuma each year in February. Unfortunately, the event was on the brink of cancellation in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After months of pushing to get it underway, the Rodeo Committee was able to get approved for an April event.

The Rodeo says masks are optional but they will have signs recommending mask-wear and social distancing protocol.

Chairman, Damian Moore, also adding that the Rodeo received 3,000 pallets of hand sanitizer bottles so that will be available to everyone.

Leading into the three-day event this weekend, Rodeo Barrelman/Clown Nate Reed joined News 11's Cole Johnson for a look ahead at the 76th annual event.

As Seen on TV / News / Video
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He found a knack for reporting/anchoring/editing when he got involved in the Blue Devil Broadcast in his sophomore year of high school. He knew right then that he wanted to be on-camera even though “I was really BAD!”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content