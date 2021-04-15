Silver Spur Rodeo Barrelman/Clown Nate Reed joins KYMA

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Despite a two month postponement, the Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo returns to Yuma this weekend for it's 76th annual event.

The event is one of the biggest hits in Yuma each year in February. Unfortunately, the event was on the brink of cancellation in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After months of pushing to get it underway, the Rodeo Committee was able to get approved for an April event.

The Rodeo says masks are optional but they will have signs recommending mask-wear and social distancing protocol.

Chairman, Damian Moore, also adding that the Rodeo received 3,000 pallets of hand sanitizer bottles so that will be available to everyone.

Leading into the three-day event this weekend, Rodeo Barrelman/Clown Nate Reed joined News 11's Cole Johnson for a look ahead at the 76th annual event.