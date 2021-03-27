Skip to Content
Ryan Kelley elected vice-chair of Blue-Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction

County of Imperial
14-member committee oversees lithium extraction from the Salton Sea

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Imperial elected Ryan Kelley for vice-chair of California’s Blue-Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction, also known as the Lithium Valley Commission, Friday, during their regularly scheduled business meeting.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to help lead this commission," expressed Kelley. The California Energy Commission appointed him to the committee to “represent a local city or county government in the Salton Sea geothermal resource area.”

The commission is comprised of 14 members representing specified industries, organizations and communities. It is tasked with analyzing and reviewing opportunities associated with lithium extraction and use in California.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia

Assembly Bill 1657, authored by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, created the commission. A report on findings and recommendations for advancing lithium extraction from geothermal brines in California to the California State Legislature is required to be submitted by October 1, 2022.

Interest in lithium is increasing due to its prevalence in lithium-ion batteries, which are used to power portable electronics, electric vehicles and other technology.

Lithium is abundant around the Salton Sea area and has the potential to play an important role in the region’s future economic development.

“I have been an advocate for lithium development for many years and am hopeful that we will see federal, state, local and private interests converging on the development of a known resource for all our future needs," commented Kelley.

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

