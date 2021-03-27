Ryan Kelley elected vice-chair of Blue-Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction

Local News

14-member committee oversees lithium extraction from the Salton Sea

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Imperial elected Ryan Kelley for vice-chair of California’s Blue-Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction, also known as the Lithium Valley Commission, Friday, during their regularly scheduled business meeting.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to help lead this commission," expressed Kelley. The California Energy Commission appointed him to the committee to “represent a local city or county government in the Salton Sea geothermal resource area.”

The commission is comprised of 14 members representing specified industries, organizations and communities. It is tasked with analyzing and reviewing opportunities associated with lithium extraction and use in California.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia

Assembly Bill 1657, authored by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, created the commission. A report on findings and recommendations for advancing lithium extraction from geothermal brines in California to the California State Legislature is required to be submitted by October 1, 2022.

Interest in lithium is increasing due to its prevalence in lithium-ion batteries, which are used to power portable electronics, electric vehicles and other technology.

Lithium is abundant around the Salton Sea area and has the potential to play an important role in the region’s future economic development.

“I have been an advocate for lithium development for many years and am hopeful that we will see federal, state, local and private interests converging on the development of a known resource for all our future needs," commented Kelley.