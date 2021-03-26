Skip to Content
Target car seat trade-in event

(KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year again! Target has its car seat trade-in program to continue helping families and communities positively impact the environment.

Target said anyone who trades in their old car seat would receive a 20% coupon towards a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller, or select baby home gear. Baby gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers, and bouncers.

However, you must be enrolled in Target Circle to participate and receive the coupon. Target says you can trade in two car seats and redeem this offer twice.

The event will start on Monday, April 5, 2021, through Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Targets' in El Centro and Yuma will be participating, but click here to find other locations near you.

