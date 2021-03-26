Imperial County nears moderate COVID-19 status

Local News

Public health department releases newfound statistics

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As of Friday, the Imperial County Public Health Department recognizes the positive direction Imperial Valley is headed in.

"Way to go Imperial County! Let's keep moving in the right direction," the department released in an online statement.

Consistent health equity positivity rates between 4.9-2% and 7-day average positivity rate between 5.3-2.2% are defined as moderate.

From March 22 - 26, the positivity rate for contracting COVID-19 within the county fell to 1.9% and 3.6% considering a 7-day average and health equity, respectively.

Per 100,000 people, about three are testing positive for the coronavirus.

"How you spend your Spring Break and Easter Holiday matters. Let's end the pandemic together," read the online statement. "Remember: Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance. Wait to gather. And when it's your turn, get vaccinated."