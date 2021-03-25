ICPHD: Orange tier on the horizon

Imperial County

Fewer COVID restrictions may be possible for the Valley - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Public Health Department says it could be closer to moving down a tier as coronavirus cases continue to fall. El Centro Regional Medical Center reporting only five COVID-positive patients this week. Of those five patients, only two are in the intensive care unit.

"If the trend continues, the downward trend, then that means that we will also meet at the same time in two consecutive weeks in the orange tier. Which could potentially mean we could be in the orange tier as soon as next week," says ICPHD Director Janette Angulo.

In addition to COVID cases trending down, there has been a spike in COVID vaccine shipments.

"'Bout 16,000 doses, first and second doses, were received in the last few days. Majority of the doses were received between yesterday and today. So there's a lot of work ahead of us," says Angulo.

With all hands on deck, the county says it will continue to get the vaccine out to the public.

Thursday on News 11's Nightside Edition, Arlette Yousif shares changes in the vaccination tier chart that may get you vaccinated sooner than expected.