today at 7:09 pm
Published 6:55 pm

Renewed push for gun control raises frustrations and hopes

News 11's Arlette Yousif gauges feelings here in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A pair of deadly shootings has Congress once again considering changing federal gun laws. The possibility has some gun owners feeling threatened, but it also has others hoping to feel more safe.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Tuesday to discuss gun violence after Monday's shooting in Boulder, Colorado. It claimed ten lives. Just a week ago, a series of shootings in Atlanta left eight people dead.

Sen. Alex Padilla, (D-Calif.), believes the nation's priorities are backwards when it comes to gun laws.

"In 25 states voters must be registered and have specific forms of identification in order to cast a ballot. But those same states allow people to buy rifles without permits and require no background checks for some sales. Think about that," says Padilla.

California already has relatively strict gun laws. An Imperial Valley gun owner told News 11's Arlette Yousif, more laws won't help.

"If you continue to make these gun laws, the only people it’s going to hurt are the law-abiding citizens," says Robert Durfee.

Arizonans face far fewer firearms restrictions, and the state's Republican lawmakers have vowed to keep it that way. However, Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.), doesn't agree with them. He took to social media to share his support for gun law reform.

Kelly became a vocal proponent of gun law reform after a gunman shot his wife, former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, during a January 2011 community event in Tucson. The mass shooting left six people dead, and injured 18, including Giffords.

