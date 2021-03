Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drivers, be ready for delays and closures on U.S. 95 north of Yuma for March 22-23.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said utility contractors are replacing power lines that will require them to close at milepost 36 briefly.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plan ahead and obey speeding limit.

For more information, click here.